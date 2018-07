Top of 2:

Rays second. W.Ramos grounded out, third baseman E.Escobar to first baseman Adrianza. Choi struck out. Wendle grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Adrianza.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Mauer lined out to shortstop Hechavarria. E.Rosario singled to center. Dozier struck out. E.Escobar flied out to right fielder C.Gómez.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1