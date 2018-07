Bottom of 6:

Twins sixth. E.Rosario hit an infield single to shortstop. Dozier grounded out, third baseman Robertson to first baseman Cron, E.Rosario to second.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 6:

Rays sixth. Pressly pitching. Hechavarria struck out. Sucre struck out. Kiermaier struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 5:

Twins fifth. Cave struck out. Garver flied out to center fielder Kiermaier. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Wendle to first baseman Cron.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 5:

Rays fifth. Robertson was hit by a pitch. Bauers grounded out, first baseman Mauer unassisted, Robertson to second. Cron singled to right, Robertson to third. Wendle doubled to left, Robertson scored, Cron to third. Rodney pitching. C.Gómez struck out. Smith grounded out, first baseman Mauer unassisted.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. E.Escobar grounded out, shortstop Hechavarria to first baseman Cron. J.Polanco struck out. Yarbrough pitching. Kepler walked. Grossman struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 4:

Rays fourth. C.Gómez was out bunting, pitcher Romero to first baseman Mauer. Smith singled to center. Hechavarria lined out to right fielder Kepler. Sucre singled to center, Smith to third. Kiermaier struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 2





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Milner pitching. Garver walked on a full count. Mauer struck out. E.Rosario struck out. Kittredge pitching. Dozier grounded into fielder's choice, shortstop Hechavarria to second baseman Wendle, Garver out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Rays third. Bauers grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Mauer. Cron hit an infield single to shortstop. Cron was caught stealing, catcher Garver to shortstop J.Polanco, Cron out. Wendle grounded out, first baseman Mauer unassisted.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. E.Escobar struck out. J.Polanco was credited with a double to right on fan interference. Kepler flied out to right fielder C.Gómez, J.Polanco to third. Grossman singled to center, J.Polanco scored. Cave struck out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Top of 2:

Rays second. Cron grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer. Wendle grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer. C.Gómez singled to center. Smith singled to center, C.Gómez to third. Hechavarria singled to right, C.Gómez scored, Smith to third. Sucre singled to right, Smith scored, Hechavarria to second. Kiermaier singled to right, Hechavarria scored, Sucre to second. Robertson grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 3, Hits: 5





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Mauer grounded out, shortstop Hechavarria to first baseman Cron. E.Rosario flied out to left fielder Smith. Dozier struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0