Bottom of 4:

Royals fourth. A.Gordon singled to right. Herrera struck out. A.Escobar grounded out, third baseman E.Escobar to first baseman Mauer, A.Gordon to second.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 4:

Twins fourth. E.Escobar struck out. J.Polanco singled to left. Kepler struck out. Grossman walked on a full count, J.Polanco to second. Cave struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 3:

Royals third. A.Escobar walked on a full count. Merrifield popped out to first baseman Mauer. Bonifacio struck out. Moustakas walked on four pitches, A.Escobar to second. Perez walked, A.Escobar to third, Moustakas to second. Duda singled to left, A.Escobar scored, Moustakas to third, Perez to second. Dozier grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1





Top of 3:

Twins third. Wilson grounded out, shortstop A.Escobar to first baseman Duda. Mauer singled to left. E.Rosario grounded into fielder's choice, second baseman Merrifield to shortstop A.Escobar, Mauer out. Dozier struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Royals second. Dozier struck out. A.Gordon flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Herrera grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Twins second. Kepler grounded out, first baseman Duda unassisted. Grossman grounded out, second baseman Merrifield to first baseman Duda. Cave struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Royals first. Merrifield struck out. Bonifacio walked on a full count. Moustakas grounded into fielder's choice, shortstop J.Polanco to second baseman Dozier, Bonifacio out. Perez homered to right on a 2-2 count, Moustakas scored. Duda grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 2, Hits: 1



