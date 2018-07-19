StarTribune
MLB Baseball
Home|Scoreboard|Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds
1
Bot 4th, 2 Outs 1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
Minnesota1 0 0 0           140
Kansas City2 0 1             330
3
4:15 PM PT5:15 PM MT6:15 PM CT7:15 PM ET19:15 ET23:15 GMT7:15 4:15 PM MST6:15 PM EST6:45 PM VEN3:15 UAE (+1)6:15 PM CT, July 21, 2018
Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Refresh: 60 Sec | 120 Sec | Off
Bottom 4th
Balls:
  
Strikes:
  
Outs:
Pitcher: Lance Lynn 3.2 IP, 3 ER, 4 K
At Bat: Whit Merrifield 0-2
On Deck: Jorge Bonifacio 0-1
Runner on 2nd Base: Alex Gordon
Bottom of 4:
Royals fourth. A.Gordon singled to right. Herrera struck out. A.Escobar grounded out, third baseman E.Escobar to first baseman Mauer, A.Gordon to second.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1

Top of 4:
Twins fourth. E.Escobar struck out. J.Polanco singled to left. Kepler struck out. Grossman walked on a full count, J.Polanco to second. Cave struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1

Bottom of 3:
Royals third. A.Escobar walked on a full count. Merrifield popped out to first baseman Mauer. Bonifacio struck out. Moustakas walked on four pitches, A.Escobar to second. Perez walked, A.Escobar to third, Moustakas to second. Duda singled to left, A.Escobar scored, Moustakas to third, Perez to second. Dozier grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Mauer.
Runs: 1, Hits: 1

Top of 3:
Twins third. Wilson grounded out, shortstop A.Escobar to first baseman Duda. Mauer singled to left. E.Rosario grounded into fielder's choice, second baseman Merrifield to shortstop A.Escobar, Mauer out. Dozier struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1

Bottom of 2:
Royals second. Dozier struck out. A.Gordon flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Herrera grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0

Top of 2:
Twins second. Kepler grounded out, first baseman Duda unassisted. Grossman grounded out, second baseman Merrifield to first baseman Duda. Cave struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0

Bottom of 1:
Royals first. Merrifield struck out. Bonifacio walked on a full count. Moustakas grounded into fielder's choice, shortstop J.Polanco to second baseman Dozier, Bonifacio out. Perez homered to right on a 2-2 count, Moustakas scored. Duda grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer.
Runs: 2, Hits: 1

Top of 1:
Twins first. Mauer doubled to left. E.Rosario singled to right, Mauer scored. Dozier grounded into a double play, pitcher Junis to second baseman Merrifield to first baseman Duda, E.Rosario out. E.Escobar walked on a full count. J.Polanco struck out.
Runs: 1, Hits: 2

Sports Data API Powered by STATS © 2018 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

 

© 2018 StarTribune. All rights reserved.