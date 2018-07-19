Bottom of 5:

Royals fifth. Duda safe at first on fielding error by third baseman E.Escobar. Herrera walked, Duda to second. A.Gordon doubled to left, Duda scored, Herrera scored. A.Escobar sacrificed, third baseman E.Escobar to first baseman Morrison, A.Gordon to third.

Runs: 2, Hits: 1





Top of 5:

Twins fifth. Kepler grounded out, first baseman Duda unassisted. Adrianza struck out. Cave grounded out, second baseman Merrifield to first baseman Duda.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 4:

Royals fourth. Bonifacio struck out. Moustakas popped out to third baseman E.Escobar. Perez flied out to right fielder Kepler.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 4:

Twins fourth. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Merrifield to first baseman Duda. E.Rosario walked. Dozier doubled to right, E.Rosario scored. E.Escobar singled to right, Dozier to third. Morrison grounded into fielder's choice, second baseman Merrifield to shortstop A.Escobar, Dozier scored, E.Escobar out. Garver struck out.

Runs: 2, Hits: 2





Bottom of 3:

Royals third. A.Gordon lined out to left fielder E.Rosario. A.Escobar singled to left. Butera struck out. Merrifield struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 3:

Twins third. Kepler grounded out, first baseman Duda unassisted. Adrianza struck out. Cave lined out to left fielder A.Gordon.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Royals second. Perez struck out. Duda popped out to shortstop Adrianza. Herrera struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Twins second. E.Escobar struck out. Morrison struck out. Garver flied out to center fielder Herrera.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Royals first. Merrifield flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Bonifacio struck out. Moustakas grounded out, third baseman E.Escobar to first baseman Morrison.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0



