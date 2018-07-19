Top of 5:

Twins fifth. Biagini pitching. Morrison homered to center on a 1-1 count. J.Polanco hit an infield single to shortstop. Kepler homered to right on a 0-1 count, J.Polanco scored. Garver doubled to left. Grossman struck out.

Runs: 3, Hits: 4





Bottom of 4:

Blue Jays fourth. Travis flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Smith Jr. grounded out, first baseman Mauer to pitcher A.Mejía. Maile flied out to right fielder Grossman.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 4:

Twins fourth. Kepler struck out. Garver singled to right. Grossman singled to right, Garver to second. Loup pitching. Mauer singled to center, Garver scored, Grossman to second. E.Rosario struck out. E.Escobar singled to left, Grossman scored, Mauer to second. Dozier struck out.

Runs: 2, Hits: 4





Bottom of 3:

Blue Jays third. Grichuk flied out to center fielder Kepler. Gurriel Jr. homered to left on a full count. Smoak singled to left. T.Hernández singled to left, Smoak to second. Solarte struck out. Morales lined out to center fielder Kepler.

Runs: 1, Hits: 3





Top of 3:

Twins third. Mayza pitching. Mauer singled to left. E.Rosario grounded into fielder's choice, second baseman Travis to shortstop Gurriel Jr., Mauer out. E.Escobar walked, E.Rosario to second. Dozier grounded into fielder's choice, shortstop Gurriel Jr. to second baseman Travis, E.Rosario to third, E.Escobar out. Dozier stole second. Morrison singled to center, E.Rosario scored, Dozier scored. Morrison to second. J.Polanco popped out to shortstop Gurriel Jr.

Runs: 2, Hits: 2





Bottom of 2:

Blue Jays second. Morales lined out to center fielder Kepler. Travis singled to center. Smith Jr. popped out to third baseman E.Escobar. Maile struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 2:

Twins second. J.Polanco walked on a full count. Kepler struck out. J.Polanco was caught stealing, catcher Maile to shortstop Gurriel Jr., J.Polanco out. Garver hit an infield single to second. Grossman struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Blue Jays first. Grichuk walked. Gurriel Jr. flied out to right fielder Grossman. Smoak singled to center, Grichuk to second. T.Hernández flied out to left fielder E.Rosario, Grichuk to third. Solarte grounded out, first baseman Mauer to pitcher A.Mejía.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1



