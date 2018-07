Top of 4:

Twins fourth. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Travis to first baseman Smoak.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 3:

Blue Jays third. Travis grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Mauer. Granderson struck out. Gurriel Jr. hit an infield single to second. Smoak lined out to right fielder Motter.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 3:

Twins third. Motter grounded out, second baseman Travis to first baseman Smoak. J.Polanco popped out to first baseman Smoak. Wilson grounded out, third baseman Solarte to first baseman Smoak.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Blue Jays second. T.Hernández flied out to center fielder Kepler. Solarte doubled to left. Morales singled to left, Solarte to third. Martin struck out. Grichuk struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 2





Top of 2:

Twins second. E.Escobar struck out. Grossman grounded out, shortstop Gurriel Jr. to first baseman Smoak. Kepler struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Blue Jays first. Granderson popped out to shortstop J.Polanco. Gurriel Jr. struck out. Smoak flied out to center fielder Kepler.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0