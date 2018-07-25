|MLB Baseball
|4:10 PM PT5:10 PM MT6:10 PM CT7:10 PM ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 PM MST6:10 PM EST6:40 PM VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 PM CT, July 26, 2018
Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts
Top 2nd
Balls:
Strikes:
Outs:
Pitcher: Brian Johnson 1.1 IP, 0 ER, 2 K
At Bat: Ehire Adrianza 0-0
On Deck: Bobby Wilson 0-0
|Top of 2:
Twins second. Kepler struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Bottom of 1:
Red Sox first. Betts struck out. Benintendi flied out to center fielder Kepler. J.Martinez singled to center. Bogaerts doubled to left, J.Martinez to third. Pearce walked on four pitches. Devers flied out to left fielder E.Rosario.
Runs: 0, Hits: 2
|Top of 1:
Twins first. Mauer singled to left. E.Rosario flied out to center fielder Bradley Jr. Dozier singled to center, Mauer to second. E.Escobar singled to center, Mauer to third, Dozier to second. Mauer was out advancing, center fielder Bradley Jr. to catcher Swihart, Mauer out. On B.Johnson's wild pitch, Dozier to third, E.Escobar to second. Garver walked on a full count. Grossman struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 3