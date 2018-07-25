Top of 1:

Twins first. Mauer singled to left. E.Rosario flied out to center fielder Bradley Jr. Dozier singled to center, Mauer to second. E.Escobar singled to center, Mauer to third, Dozier to second. Mauer was out advancing, center fielder Bradley Jr. to catcher Swihart, Mauer out. On B.Johnson's wild pitch, Dozier to third, E.Escobar to second. Garver walked on a full count. Grossman struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 3



