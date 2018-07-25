Bottom of 5:

Red Sox fifth. Holt flied out to center fielder Cave. Leon struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 5:

Twins fifth. Sanó flied out to center fielder Bradley Jr. Grossman grounded out, first baseman Pearce to pitcher Eovaldi. Cave singled to center. Wilson flied out to right fielder Betts.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 4:

Red Sox fourth. Betts flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Benintendi doubled to left. J.Martinez singled to left, Benintendi scored. Pearce struck out. Bradley Jr. hit an infield single to shortstop, J.Martinez to second. E.Núñez walked on four pitches, J.Martinez to third, Bradley Jr. to second. Swihart struck out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 3





Top of 4:

Twins fourth. J.Polanco hit an infield single to shortstop. Dozier grounded into a double play, third baseman Swihart to second baseman E.Núñez to first baseman Pearce, J.Polanco out. Morrison flied out to left fielder Benintendi.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 3:

Red Sox third. Bradley Jr. struck out. E.Núñez singled to right. Swihart doubled to left, E.Núñez to third. Holt struck out. Leon grounded out, first baseman Morrison to pitcher Berríos.

Runs: 0, Hits: 2





Top of 3:

Twins third. Wilson flied out to center fielder Bradley Jr. Mauer grounded out, second baseman E.Núñez to first baseman Pearce. E.Rosario grounded out, second baseman E.Núñez to first baseman Pearce.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Red Sox second. Swihart singled to left. Holt was hit by a pitch, Swihart to second. Leon bunted into fielder's choice, pitcher Berríos to third baseman Sanó, Swihart out, Holt to second. Betts grounded into fielder's choice, shortstop J.Polanco to second baseman Dozier, Holt to third, Leon out. Benintendi walked, Betts to second. J.Martinez doubled to left, Holt scored, Betts scored, Benintendi to third. Pearce lined out to center fielder Cave.

Runs: 2, Hits: 2





Top of 2:

Twins second. Morrison struck out. Sanó struck out. Grossman hit an infield single to third. Cave grounded out, second baseman E.Núñez to first baseman Pearce.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Red Sox first. Betts fouled out to first baseman Morrison. Benintendi singled to center. J.Martinez walked, Benintendi to second. Pearce safe at first on fielding error by shortstop J.Polanco, Benintendi to third, J.Martinez to second. Bradley Jr. struck out. E.Núñez grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Morrison.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1



