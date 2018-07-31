Bottom of 5:

Twins fifth. Sanó singled to left. Kepler grounded into a double play, pitcher Carrasco to shortstop Lindor to first baseman Alonso, Sanó out. Garver struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 5:

Indians fifth. Gomes struck out. Cabrera grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Morrison. E.González lined out to second baseman Adrianza.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Mauer grounded out, shortstop Lindor to first baseman Alonso. E.Rosario struck out. J.Polanco singled to right. Morrison lined out to center fielder Davis.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 4:

Indians fourth. J.Ramírez grounded out, third baseman Sanó to first baseman Morrison. Encarnacion walked on a full count. Guyer was hit by a pitch, Encarnacion to second. Alonso lined into a double play, right fielder Kepler to shortstop J.Polanco, Encarnacion out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Garver struck out. Cave grounded out, shortstop Lindor to first baseman Alonso. Adrianza struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Indians third. Cabrera struck out. E.González singled to left. Lindor walked on a full count, E.González to second. Davis grounded into a double play, third baseman Sanó to first baseman Morrison, E.González out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Morrison grounded out, shortstop Lindor to first baseman Alonso. Sanó struck out. Kepler struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Indians second. Guyer flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Alonso fouled out to shortstop J.Polanco. Gomes grounded out, second baseman Adrianza to first baseman Morrison.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Mauer struck out. E.Rosario grounded out, second baseman E.González to first baseman Alonso. J.Polanco fouled out to third baseman J.Ramírez.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0



