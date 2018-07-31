|MLB Baseball
|10:10 AM PT11:10 AM MT12:10 PM CT1:10 PM ET13:10 ET17:10 GMT1:10 10:10 AM MST12:10 PM EST12:40 PM VEN21:10 UAE12:10 PM CT, August 1, 2018
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Top 6th
Balls:
Strikes:
Outs:
Pitcher: Matt Magill
At Bat: Francisco Lindor 0-0
On Deck: Rajai Davis 0-2
|Bottom of 5:
Twins fifth. Sanó singled to left. Kepler grounded into a double play, pitcher Carrasco to shortstop Lindor to first baseman Alonso, Sanó out. Garver struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1
|Top of 5:
Indians fifth. Gomes struck out. Cabrera grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Morrison. E.González lined out to second baseman Adrianza.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Bottom of 4:
Twins fourth. Mauer grounded out, shortstop Lindor to first baseman Alonso. E.Rosario struck out. J.Polanco singled to right. Morrison lined out to center fielder Davis.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1
|Top of 4:
Indians fourth. J.Ramírez grounded out, third baseman Sanó to first baseman Morrison. Encarnacion walked on a full count. Guyer was hit by a pitch, Encarnacion to second. Alonso lined into a double play, right fielder Kepler to shortstop J.Polanco, Encarnacion out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Bottom of 3:
Twins third. Garver struck out. Cave grounded out, shortstop Lindor to first baseman Alonso. Adrianza struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 3:
Indians third. Cabrera struck out. E.González singled to left. Lindor walked on a full count, E.González to second. Davis grounded into a double play, third baseman Sanó to first baseman Morrison, E.González out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1
|Bottom of 2:
Twins second. Morrison grounded out, shortstop Lindor to first baseman Alonso. Sanó struck out. Kepler struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 2:
Indians second. Guyer flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Alonso fouled out to shortstop J.Polanco. Gomes grounded out, second baseman Adrianza to first baseman Morrison.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Bottom of 1:
Twins first. Mauer struck out. E.Rosario grounded out, second baseman E.González to first baseman Alonso. J.Polanco fouled out to third baseman J.Ramírez.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 1:
Indians first. Lindor walked on a full count. Davis flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. J.Ramírez popped out to second baseman Adrianza. Encarnacion grounded out, second baseman Adrianza to first baseman Morrison.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0