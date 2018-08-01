Top of 3:

Royals third. A.Escobar grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Sanó. Merrifield singled to right. A.Gordon walked, Merrifield to second. Perez flied out to right fielder Grossman, Merrifield to third.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Sanó singled to center. Forsythe singled to right, Sanó to second. Kepler struck out. Garver flied out to left fielder A.Gordon. Adrianza walked, Sanó to third, Forsythe to second. Cave homered to right on a full count, Sanó scored, Forsythe scored, Adrianza scored. Grossman grounded out, pitcher Duffy to first baseman O'Hearn.

Runs: 4, Hits: 3





Top of 2:

Royals second. Phillips popped out to shortstop J.Polanco. Bonifacio fouled out to third baseman Adrianza. O'Hearn flied out to left fielder E.Rosario.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Grossman struck out. E.Rosario grounded out, second baseman Merrifield to first baseman O'Hearn. J.Polanco grounded out, third baseman Herrera to first baseman O'Hearn.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0



