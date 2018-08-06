Bottom of 5:

Indians fifth. Gomes grounded out, third baseman Sanó to first baseman Mauer. Kipnis struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 5:

Twins fifth. Morrison struck out. Sanó struck out. Kepler flied out to center fielder Davis.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 4:

Indians fourth. Encarnacion struck out. Guyer popped out to first baseman Mauer. Alonso flied out to center fielder Cave.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 4:

Twins fourth. Garver struck out. Mauer grounded out, first baseman Alonso unassisted. E.Rosario doubled to center. J.Polanco lined out to left fielder Brantley.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 3:

Indians third. Lindor flied out to center fielder Cave. Brantley grounded out, first baseman Mauer unassisted. J.Ramírez flied out to left fielder E.Rosario.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Twins third. Sanó lined out to shortstop Lindor. Kepler struck out. Forsythe singled to center. Cave struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Indians second. Alonso walked on four pitches. On A.Mejía's wild pitch, Alonso to second. Gomes struck out. Kipnis flied out to right fielder Kepler. Davis popped out to right fielder Kepler.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Twins second. Forsythe was hit by a pitch. Cave singled to center, Forsythe to second. Garver homered to left on a 1-0 count, Forsythe scored, Cave scored. Mauer struck out. E.Rosario singled to right. E.Rosario was out advancing, right fielder Guyer to shortstop Lindor, E.Rosario out. J.Polanco hit an infield single to first. Morrison lined out to center fielder Davis.

Runs: 3, Hits: 4





Bottom of 1:

Indians first. Lindor singled to right. Brantley was hit by a pitch, Lindor to second. J.Ramírez grounded into fielder's choice, first baseman Mauer to second baseman Forsythe, Lindor to third, Brantley out. Encarnacion popped out to right fielder Kepler. Guyer lined out to pitcher A.Mejía.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1



