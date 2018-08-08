Bottom of 5:

Indians fifth. Gomes singled to right. Guyer hit an infield single to third, Gomes to second. Lindor grounded into fielder's choice, second baseman Forsythe to shortstop J.Polanco, Gomes to third, Guyer out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 2





Top of 5:

Twins fifth. Cave lined out to center fielder Guyer. Mauer flied out to left fielder Brantley. E.Rosario grounded out, first baseman Alonso unassisted.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 4:

Indians fourth. Alonso flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Cabrera lined out to center fielder Cave. Kipnis popped out to third baseman Sanó.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 4:

Twins fourth. Sanó doubled to left. Kepler popped out to shortstop Lindor. Forsythe doubled to left, Sanó scored. Morrison grounded out, shortstop Lindor to first baseman Alonso, Forsythe to third. Garver flied out to right fielder Cabrera.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Bottom of 3:

Indians third. Lindor grounded out, third baseman Sanó to first baseman Morrison. Brantley lined out to center fielder Cave. J.Ramírez singled to left. J.Ramírez stole second. On throwing error by catcher Garver, J.Ramírez to third. Encarnacion grounded out, third baseman Sanó to first baseman Morrison.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 3:

Twins third. Garver singled to center. Cave singled to center, Garver to second. Mauer struck out. Garver was picked off, catcher Gomes to shortstop Lindor. E.Rosario singled to center, Cave to second. J.Polanco popped out to shortstop Lindor.

Runs: 0, Hits: 3





Bottom of 2:

Indians second. Cabrera grounded out, second baseman Forsythe to first baseman Morrison. Kipnis grounded out, first baseman Morrison unassisted. Gomes walked. Guyer popped out to second baseman Forsythe.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Twins second. Kepler grounded out, second baseman Kipnis to first baseman Alonso. Forsythe struck out. Morrison popped out to third baseman J.Ramírez.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Indians first. Lindor doubled to center. Brantley safe at first on fielding error by center fielder Cave, Lindor to third. J.Ramírez popped out to third baseman Sanó. Encarnacion hit a sacrifice fly to center fielder Cave, Lindor scored. Brantley stole second. Alonso lined out to right fielder Kepler.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1



