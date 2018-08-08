Top of 6:

Twins sixth. Forsythe safe at second on throwing error by third baseman Candelario. Kepler grounded out, pitcher Zimmermann to first baseman Adduci, Forsythe to third.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 5:

Tigers fifth. McCann struck out. Jones struck out. Gerber walked. J.Iglesias homered to left on a 1-1 count, Gerber scored. Castellanos flied out to right fielder Kepler.

Runs: 2, Hits: 1





Top of 5:

Twins fifth. Adrianza singled to right. Mauer grounded into fielder's choice, first baseman Adduci to shortstop J.Iglesias, Adrianza out. E.Rosario lined out to second baseman Goodrum. J.Polanco grounded out, first baseman Adduci unassisted.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 4:

Tigers fourth. Castellanos grounded out, third baseman Adrianza to first baseman Mauer. Candelario walked. V.Martinez flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Goodrum homered to right on a 1-2 count, Candelario scored. Adduci struck out.

Runs: 2, Hits: 1





Top of 4:

Twins fourth. Garver singled to left. Morrison grounded into a double play, second baseman Goodrum to shortstop J.Iglesias to first baseman Adduci, Garver out. Cave grounded out, shortstop J.Iglesias to first baseman Adduci.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 3:

Tigers third. McCann grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Mauer. Jones tripled to left. Gerber hit a sacrifice fly to center fielder Cave, Jones scored. J.Iglesias flied out to left fielder E.Rosario.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1





Top of 3:

Twins third. Mauer grounded out, shortstop J.Iglesias to first baseman Adduci. E.Rosario flied out to right fielder Castellanos. J.Polanco hit a ground-rule double to left. Forsythe hit an infield single to second, J.Polanco to third. On second baseman Goodrum's throwing error, J.Polanco scored. Kepler fouled out to second baseman Goodrum.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Bottom of 2:

Tigers second. V.Martinez grounded out, first baseman Mauer to pitcher Santana. Goodrum flied out to center fielder Cave. Adduci lined out to center fielder Cave.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Twins second. Garver lined out to right fielder Castellanos. Morrison grounded out, shortstop J.Iglesias to first baseman Adduci. Cave doubled to center. Adrianza flied out to left fielder Gerber.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Tigers first. Gerber struck out. J.Iglesias safe at first on fielding error by left fielder E.Rosario. Castellanos flied out to center fielder Cave. Candelario struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0



