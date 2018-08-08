Bottom of 7:

Tigers seventh. Reyes lined out to center fielder Cave. Candelario struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 7:

Twins seventh. A.Wilson pitching. Austin lined out to shortstop J.Iglesias. Garver grounded out, second baseman R.Rodriguez to first baseman Adduci. Field struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 6:

Tigers sixth. R.Rodriguez flied out to right fielder Kepler. Gerber grounded out, first baseman Austin to pitcher Rogers. Duffey pitching. Greiner flied out to center fielder Cave.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 6:

Twins sixth. Cave struck out. Forsythe walked on a full count. J.Polanco struck out. On Greiner's passed ball, Forsythe to second. On Boyd's balk, Forsythe to third. Sanó grounded out, first baseman Adduci to pitcher Boyd.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 5:

Tigers fifth. Gerber grounded out, third baseman Adrianza to first baseman Austin. Greiner singled to right. Reyes singled to right, Greiner to third. Candelario singled to right, Greiner scored, Reyes to second. J.Iglesias hit an infield single to third, Reyes to third, Candelario to second. Goodrum walked, Reyes scored, Candelario to third, J.Iglesias to second. Rogers pitching. V.Martinez hit a sacrifice fly to right fielder Kepler, Candelario scored. Adduci grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Austin.

Runs: 3, Hits: 4





Top of 5:

Twins fifth. Field popped out to shortstop J.Iglesias. Kepler flied out to right fielder Goodrum. Adrianza grounded out, shortstop J.Iglesias to first baseman Adduci.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 4:

Tigers fourth. V.Martinez singled to left. Adduci grounded into a double play, shortstop J.Polanco to second baseman Forsythe to first baseman Austin, V.Martinez out. R.Rodriguez popped out to third baseman Adrianza.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 4:

Twins fourth. Goodrum in as right fielder. R.Rodriguez in as second baseman. Reyes in as center fielder. Sanó popped out to second baseman R.Rodriguez. Austin grounded out, third baseman Candelario to first baseman Adduci. Garver flied out to center fielder Reyes.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 3:

Tigers third. Greiner struck out. Reyes grounded out, second baseman Forsythe to first baseman Austin. Candelario singled to left. J.Iglesias was hit by a pitch, Candelario to second. On Stewart's wild pitch, Candelario to third, J.Iglesias to second. Goodrum grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Austin.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 3:

Twins third. Cave lined out to center fielder Jones. Forsythe flied out to right fielder Reyes. J.Polanco popped out to shortstop J.Iglesias.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Tigers second. Adduci grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Austin. Jones hit an infield single to second. Gerber grounded into a double play, second baseman Forsythe to shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Austin, Jones out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 2:

Twins second. Garver tripled to center. Field hit a sacrifice fly to left fielder Gerber, Garver scored. Kepler struck out. Adrianza flied out to right fielder Reyes.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Tigers first. Candelario grounded out, pitcher Stewart to first baseman Austin. J.Iglesias popped out to shortstop J.Polanco. Goodrum singled to right. V.Martinez grounded out, second baseman Forsythe to first baseman Austin.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1



