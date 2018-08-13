Top of 3:

Pirates third. Marte grounded out, third baseman Sanó to first baseman Mauer. G.Polanco struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Sanó flied out to right fielder G.Polanco. Kepler grounded out, pitcher Taillon to first baseman Bell. Forsythe grounded out, shortstop Mercer to first baseman Bell.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Pirates second. Freese singled to right. Bell walked, Freese to second. Cervelli doubled to center, Freese scored, Bell to third. Moran grounded out, second baseman Forsythe to first baseman Mauer, Bell scored, Cervelli to third. Harrison struck out. Mercer walked. Dickerson popped out to second baseman Forsythe.

Runs: 2, Hits: 2





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Mauer flied out to left fielder Dickerson. E.Rosario flied out to center fielder Marte. J.Polanco lined out to left fielder Dickerson.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0



