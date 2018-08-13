Top of 3:

Pirates third. Dickerson doubled to right. Frazier grounded out, second baseman Forsythe to first baseman Adrianza, Dickerson to third. G.Polanco popped out to shortstop J.Polanco.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Sanó doubled to left. Kepler grounded out, first baseman Bell to pitcher Archer, Sanó to third. Forsythe singled to right, Sanó scored. Cave singled to left, Forsythe to second. Adrianza struck out. Wilson singled to right, Forsythe scored, Cave to third. Mauer lined out to left fielder Dickerson.

Runs: 2, Hits: 4





Top of 2:

Pirates second. Bell grounded out, first baseman Adrianza to pitcher Berríos. Cervelli was hit by a pitch. El.Díaz struck out. Harrison singled to left, Cervelli to second. Moran hit an infield single to second, Cervelli to third, Harrison to second. On shortstop J.Polanco's throwing error, Cervelli scored, Harrison to third. Hechavarria struck out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Mauer grounded out, shortstop Hechavarria to first baseman Bell. E.Rosario grounded out, second baseman Harrison to first baseman Bell. J.Polanco flied out to center fielder Frazier.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0



