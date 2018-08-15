Top of 4:

Tigers fourth. V.Martinez doubled to left. Mahtook homered to left on a 0-1 count, V.Martinez scored. McCann homered to right on a 1-1 count. R.Rodriguez popped out to right fielder Field.

Runs: 3, Hits: 3





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Garver struck out. Kepler struck out. Field struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Tigers third. Candelario struck out. Adduci flied out to left fielder Adrianza. Castellanos walked. Goodrum popped out to third baseman Sanó.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Kepler struck out, catcher McCann to pitcher Liriano. Field safe at first on throwing error by shortstop R.Rodriguez. Adrianza walked, Field to second. Mauer walked on a full count, Field to third, Adrianza to second. Forsythe hit a ground-rule double to right, Field scored, Adrianza scored, Mauer to third. J.Polanco hit a sacrifice fly to left fielder Mahtook, Mauer scored. On left fielder Mahtook's throwing error, Forsythe to third. Sanó homered to right on a 1-1 count, Forsythe scored. Reininger pitching. Austin struck out.

Runs: 5, Hits: 2





Top of 2:

Tigers second. McCann lined out to center fielder Kepler. R.Rodriguez fouled out to first baseman Mauer. Reyes struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Mauer doubled to left. Forsythe singled to right, Mauer to third. J.Polanco homered to left on the first pitch, Mauer scored, Forsythe scored. Sanó lined out to center fielder Reyes. Austin walked on a full count. Garver flied out to center fielder Reyes. Austin was caught stealing, pitcher Liriano to first baseman Adduci to third baseman Candelario, Austin out.

Runs: 3, Hits: 3



