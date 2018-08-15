StarTribune
MLB Baseball
0
Top 3rd, 2 Outs 1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
Detroit0 0               030
Minnesota0 0               000
0
5:10 PM PT6:10 PM MT7:10 PM CT8:10 PM ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 PM MST7:10 PM EST7:40 PM VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 PM CT, August 17, 2018
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Bottom 3rd
Balls:
  
Strikes:
  
Outs:
Pitcher: Matthew Boyd 2.1 IP, 0 ER, 2 K
At Bat: Bobby Wilson 0-0
On Deck: Logan Forsythe 0-1
Bottom of 3:
Twins third. Adrianza flied out to right fielder Castellanos.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0

Top of 3:
Tigers third. McCann singled to right. R.Rodriguez grounded into a double play, third baseman Sanó to second baseman Forsythe to first baseman Adrianza, McCann out. Gerber struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1

Bottom of 2:
Twins second. Sanó grounded out, third baseman Candelario to first baseman Adduci. Austin struck out. Cave was hit by a pitch. Field flied out to center fielder Gerber.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0

Top of 2:
Tigers second. Goodrum struck out. V.Martinez singled to right. Mahtook grounded into a double play, second baseman Forsythe to first baseman Adrianza, V.Martinez out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1

Bottom of 1:
Twins first. Forsythe flied out to right fielder Castellanos. E.Rosario flied out to center fielder Gerber. J.Polanco struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0

Top of 1:
Tigers first. Candelario flied out to center fielder Cave. Adduci singled to left. Castellanos grounded into a double play, shortstop J.Polanco to second baseman Forsythe to first baseman Adrianza, Adduci out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1

