Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Adrianza flied out to right fielder Castellanos.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Tigers third. McCann singled to right. R.Rodriguez grounded into a double play, third baseman Sanó to second baseman Forsythe to first baseman Adrianza, McCann out. Gerber struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Sanó grounded out, third baseman Candelario to first baseman Adduci. Austin struck out. Cave was hit by a pitch. Field flied out to center fielder Gerber.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Tigers second. Goodrum struck out. V.Martinez singled to right. Mahtook grounded into a double play, second baseman Forsythe to first baseman Adrianza, V.Martinez out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Forsythe flied out to right fielder Castellanos. E.Rosario flied out to center fielder Gerber. J.Polanco struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0



