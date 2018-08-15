Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Kepler homered to center on a full count. Forsythe grounded out, shortstop J.Iglesias to first baseman Adduci. Cave homered to center on a full count. Garver grounded out, shortstop J.Iglesias to first baseman Adduci. Austin popped out to second baseman Goodrum.

Runs: 2, Hits: 2





Top of 4:

Tigers fourth. Goodrum flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. V.Martinez struck out. Adduci struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Garver singled to right. Austin singled to left, Garver to second. Mauer grounded out, first baseman Adduci unassisted, Garver to third, Austin to second. Reininger pitching. E.Rosario hit a sacrifice fly to right fielder Castellanos, Garver scored, Austin to third. J.Polanco doubled to center, Austin scored. Sanó grounded out, third baseman Candelario to first baseman Adduci.

Runs: 2, Hits: 3





Top of 3:

Tigers third. Candelario struck out. J.Iglesias grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Austin. Castellanos grounded out, pitcher Odorizzi unassisted.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Sanó flied out to left fielder Mahtook. Kepler walked on a full count. Forsythe flied out to center fielder Gerber. Cave struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Tigers second. V.Martinez doubled to right. Adduci doubled to right, V.Martinez scored. Mahtook fouled out to first baseman Austin. McCann struck out. Gerber struck out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Goodrum to first baseman Adduci. E.Rosario struck out. J.Polanco grounded out, pitcher Farmer to first baseman Adduci.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0



