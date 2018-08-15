|MLB Baseball
||
||
||
||
||
||
||
||
||
|11:10 AM PT12:10 PM MT1:10 PM CT2:10 PM ET14:10 ET18:10 GMT2:10 11:10 AM MST1:10 PM EST1:40 PM VEN22:10 UAE1:10 PM CT, August 19, 2018
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Top 5th
Balls:
Strikes:
Outs:
Pitcher: Jake Odorizzi 4.0 IP, 1 ER, 6 K
At Bat: Mikie Mahtook 0-1
On Deck: James McCann 0-1
|Bottom of 4:
Twins fourth. Kepler homered to center on a full count. Forsythe grounded out, shortstop J.Iglesias to first baseman Adduci. Cave homered to center on a full count. Garver grounded out, shortstop J.Iglesias to first baseman Adduci. Austin popped out to second baseman Goodrum.
Runs: 2, Hits: 2
|Top of 4:
Tigers fourth. Goodrum flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. V.Martinez struck out. Adduci struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Bottom of 3:
Twins third. Garver singled to right. Austin singled to left, Garver to second. Mauer grounded out, first baseman Adduci unassisted, Garver to third, Austin to second. Reininger pitching. E.Rosario hit a sacrifice fly to right fielder Castellanos, Garver scored, Austin to third. J.Polanco doubled to center, Austin scored. Sanó grounded out, third baseman Candelario to first baseman Adduci.
Runs: 2, Hits: 3
|Top of 3:
Tigers third. Candelario struck out. J.Iglesias grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Austin. Castellanos grounded out, pitcher Odorizzi unassisted.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Bottom of 2:
Twins second. Sanó flied out to left fielder Mahtook. Kepler walked on a full count. Forsythe flied out to center fielder Gerber. Cave struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 2:
Tigers second. V.Martinez doubled to right. Adduci doubled to right, V.Martinez scored. Mahtook fouled out to first baseman Austin. McCann struck out. Gerber struck out.
Runs: 1, Hits: 2
|Bottom of 1:
Twins first. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Goodrum to first baseman Adduci. E.Rosario struck out. J.Polanco grounded out, pitcher Farmer to first baseman Adduci.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 1:
Tigers first. Candelario grounded out, third baseman Sanó to first baseman Austin. J.Iglesias flied out to right fielder Cave. Castellanos singled to center. Goodrum struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1