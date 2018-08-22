Top of 9:

Twins ninth. LaMarre in as left fielder. Santiago pitching. Grossman walked. Adrianza pinch-hitting for Cave. Adrianza singled to right, Grossman to second. Forsythe struck out. E.Rosario grounded out, first baseman Delmonico unassisted, Grossman to third, Adrianza to second. J.Polanco struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 8:

White Sox eighth. Drake pitching. Engel grounded out, second baseman Forsythe to first baseman Austin. Y.Sánchez grounded out, third baseman Sanó to first baseman Austin. Moncada lined out to first baseman Austin.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 8:

Twins eighth. Sanó popped out to second baseman Moncada. Austin grounded out, shortstop Ti.Anderson to first baseman Delmonico. Garver hit an infield single to first. Kepler grounded out, first baseman Delmonico unassisted.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 7:

White Sox seventh. Reed pitching. Delmonico flied out to left fielder Grossman. Davidson popped out to right fielder Cave. Narváez grounded out, first baseman Austin to pitcher Reed.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 7:

Twins seventh. Cedeño pitching. Kepler doubled to center. Grossman safe at first on fielding error by third baseman Y.Sánchez. Cave struck out. Minaya pitching. Forsythe singled to left, Kepler scored, Grossman to second. E.Rosario popped out to shortstop Ti.Anderson. J.Polanco lined out to right fielder A.García.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Bottom of 6:

White Sox sixth. Magill pitching. Y.Sánchez walked on four pitches. Moncada singled to right, Y.Sánchez to third. A.García safe on failed fielder's choice, Moncada to second. Palka grounded into a double play, first baseman Austin to catcher Garver to first baseman Austin, Y.Sánchez out, Moncada to third, A.García to second. Ti.Anderson struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 6:

Twins sixth. Sanó struck out. Austin grounded out, third baseman Y.Sánchez to first baseman Delmonico. Garver flied out to right fielder A.García.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 5:

White Sox fifth. Narváez walked on a full count. Engel homered to left on a 0-2 count, Narváez scored. Y.Sánchez walked on a full count. Moncada struck out. A.García singled to center, Y.Sánchez to second. Palka safe at first on fielding error by second baseman Forsythe, Y.Sánchez scored, A.García to third. Ti.Anderson struck out. On Gibson's wild pitch, Palka to second. Delmonico was intentionally walked. Davidson singled to left, A.García scored, Palka scored, Delmonico to second. Moya pitching. Narváez walked on a full count, Delmonico to third, Davidson to second. Engel fouled out to catcher Garver.

Runs: 5, Hits: 3





Top of 5:

Twins fifth. Cave flied out to left fielder Palka. Forsythe hit an infield single to third. On Rodón's wild pitch, Forsythe to second. E.Rosario grounded out, second baseman Moncada to first baseman Delmonico, Forsythe to third. J.Polanco grounded out, third baseman Y.Sánchez to first baseman Delmonico.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 4:

White Sox fourth. Palka grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Austin. Ti.Anderson homered to left on a 0-1 count. Delmonico grounded out, second baseman Forsythe to first baseman Austin. Davidson struck out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1





Top of 4:

Twins fourth. Austin struck out. Garver flied out to right fielder A.García. Kepler was hit by a pitch. Grossman flied out to center fielder Engel.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 3:

White Sox third. Engel struck out, catcher Garver to first baseman Austin. Y.Sánchez doubled to center. Moncada grounded out, first baseman Austin to pitcher Gibson, Y.Sánchez to third. A.García grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Austin.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 3:

Twins third. Forsythe grounded out, shortstop Ti.Anderson to first baseman Delmonico. E.Rosario flied out to center fielder Engel. J.Polanco walked on a full count. Sanó struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

White Sox second. Ti.Anderson struck out. Delmonico homered to right on a 3-1 count. Davidson grounded out, catcher Garver to first baseman Austin. Narváez grounded out, pitcher Gibson to shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Austin.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1





Top of 2:

Twins second. Kepler struck out. Grossman flied out to right fielder A.García. Cave struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

White Sox first. Y.Sánchez walked on four pitches. Moncada fouled out to third baseman Sanó. Y.Sánchez was caught stealing, catcher Garver to second baseman Forsythe, Y.Sánchez out. A.García singled to right. Palka grounded out, pitcher Gibson to first baseman Austin.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1



