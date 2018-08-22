Top of 3:

Athletics third. Martini walked. Chapman singled to right, Martini to second. Lowrie struck out. Davis struck out. Olson grounded out, pitcher Stewart to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Kepler grounded out, second baseman Lowrie to first baseman Olson. Grossman singled to center. Cave struck out. Adrianza flied out to center fielder Laureano.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 2:

Athletics second. Davis homered to right on a 0-1 count. Olson doubled to center. On Stewart's wild pitch, Olson to third. Piscotty grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Mauer, Olson scored. Semien hit an infield single to third. Laureano struck out. Lucroy struck out.

Runs: 2, Hits: 3





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Lowrie to first baseman Olson. Forsythe singled to center. E.Rosario flied out to left fielder Martini. J.Polanco struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1



