Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Garver flied out to left fielder Martini. Grossman singled to center. Mauer flied out to left fielder Martini. Forsythe grounded into fielder's choice, first baseman Olson to shortstop Semien, Grossman out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 3:

Athletics third. Canha lined out to second baseman Forsythe. Lucroy grounded out, third baseman Sanó to first baseman Austin. Martini singled to center. Chapman struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Sanó struck out. Austin grounded out, third baseman Chapman to first baseman Olson. Kepler flied out to left fielder Martini.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Athletics second. Olson flied out to right fielder Grossman. Piscotty singled to center. Semien grounded into a double play, shortstop J.Polanco to second baseman Forsythe to first baseman Austin, Piscotty out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Mauer grounded out, shortstop Semien to first baseman Olson. Forsythe walked. E.Rosario grounded into fielder's choice, second baseman Lowrie to shortstop Semien, Forsythe out. J.Polanco flied out to right fielder Piscotty.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0



