Top of 4:

Athletics fourth. Piscotty struck out. Pinder singled to left. Canha singled to right, Pinder to second. Pinder was out advancing, right fielder Cave to third baseman Sanó, Pinder out. Laureano walked, Canha to second. Lucroy homered to left on the first pitch, Canha scored, Laureano scored. Semien walked on a full count. Semien was caught stealing, pitcher Gonsalves to first baseman Mauer to second baseman Forsythe, Semien out.

Runs: 3, Hits: 3





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Austin singled to center. Astudillo grounded into a double play, shortstop Semien to second baseman Lowrie to first baseman Canha, Austin out. Mauer singled to center. Forsythe walked on four pitches, Mauer to second. E.Rosario struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 2





Top of 3:

Athletics third. Chapman singled to left. Lowrie grounded into a double play, shortstop J.Polanco to second baseman Forsythe to first baseman Mauer, Chapman out. Davis grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Kepler grounded out, second baseman Lowrie to first baseman Canha. Sanó grounded out, third baseman Chapman to first baseman Canha. Cave flied out to center fielder Laureano.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Athletics second. Piscotty grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Mauer. Pinder singled to right. Canha lined out to third baseman Sanó. Laureano walked on a full count, Pinder to second. Lucroy singled to left, Pinder scored, Laureano to second. Laureano to third, Lucroy to second. Semien popped out to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Mauer grounded out, pitcher Fiers to first baseman Canha. Forsythe hit an infield single to shortstop. E.Rosario struck out. On Fiers' wild pitch, Forsythe to second. J.Polanco lined out to right fielder Piscotty.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1



