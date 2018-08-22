Top of 5:

Athletics fifth. Martini singled to center.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Kepler flied out to right fielder Piscotty. Austin homered to center on a 2-0 count. Cave walked. Garver grounded into a double play, shortstop Semien to second baseman Lowrie to first baseman Olson, Cave out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1





Top of 4:

Athletics fourth. Piscotty singled to center. Semien grounded into fielder's choice, third baseman Sanó to second baseman Forsythe, Piscotty out. Laureano flied out to right fielder Cave. Phegley grounded out, second baseman Forsythe to first baseman Austin.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Mauer grounded out, pitcher Bassitt to shortstop Semien to first baseman Olson. Forsythe grounded out, shortstop Semien to first baseman Olson. J.Polanco singled to left. Sanó grounded out, second baseman Lowrie to first baseman Olson.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 3:

Athletics third. Chapman grounded out, first baseman Austin to pitcher Berríos. Lowrie singled to left. Davis struck out. Olson popped out to shortstop J.Polanco.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Kepler walked. Austin flied out to right fielder Piscotty. Cave walked, Kepler to second. Garver struck out. Grossman grounded out, second baseman Lowrie to first baseman Olson.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Athletics second. Piscotty hit an infield single to third. Semien flied out to left fielder Grossman. Laureano grounded into fielder's choice, pitcher Berríos to second baseman Forsythe, Piscotty out. Laureano stole second. Phegley safe at first on fielding error by shortstop J.Polanco, Laureano to third. Martini fouled out to third baseman Sanó.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Mauer hit an infield single to third. Forsythe struck out. J.Polanco grounded into fielder's choice, second baseman Lowrie to shortstop Semien, Mauer out. Sanó flied out to center fielder Laureano.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1



