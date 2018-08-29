Bottom of 6:

Rangers sixth. Profar doubled to left. Chirinos homered to right on a 0-1 count, Profar scored.

Runs: 2, Hits: 2





Top of 6:

Twins sixth. Forsythe struck out. Adrianza flied out to center fielder Robinson. J.Polanco popped out to shortstop Andrus.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 5:

Rangers fifth. Choo grounded out, third baseman Adrianza to first baseman Gimenez. Odor doubled to right. Andrus safe at first on fielding error by second baseman Forsythe, Odor scored. On right fielder Kepler's fielding error, Andrus to second. Mazara lined out to right fielder Kepler. Beltré grounded out, second baseman Forsythe to first baseman Gimenez.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1





Top of 5:

Twins fifth. Cave grounded out, second baseman Odor to first baseman Guzmán. Gimenez grounded out, pitcher Méndez to first baseman Guzmán. Field grounded out, pitcher Méndez to first baseman Guzmán.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 4:

Rangers fourth. Profar struck out. Chirinos struck out. Guzmán singled to left. Robinson popped out to shortstop J.Polanco.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 4:

Twins fourth. J.Polanco doubled to right. Grossman singled to left, J.Polanco to third. Kepler grounded into a double play, first baseman Guzmán to catcher Chirinos, J.Polanco out, Grossman to second. Astudillo lined out to third baseman Profar.

Runs: 0, Hits: 2





Bottom of 3:

Rangers third. Odor was hit by a pitch. Andrus struck out. Odor was picked off, pitcher Littell to first baseman Gimenez. Mazara doubled to right. Beltré popped out to third baseman Adrianza.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 3:

Twins third. Field fouled out to first baseman Guzmán. Forsythe fouled out to right fielder Mazara. Adrianza grounded out, shortstop Andrus to first baseman Guzmán.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Rangers second. Littell pitching. Profar doubled to center. Chirinos was hit by a pitch. Guzmán grounded into a double play, second baseman Forsythe to shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Gimenez, Profar to third, Chirinos out. Robinson walked. Choo struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 2:

Twins second. Grossman flied out to center fielder Robinson. Kepler walked. Astudillo lined out to left fielder Choo. Cave singled to left, Kepler to second. Gimenez popped out to second baseman Odor.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Rangers first. Choo grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Gimenez. Odor walked on a full count. Andrus homered to left on the first pitch, Odor scored. Mazara fouled out to catcher Astudillo. Beltré struck out.

Runs: 2, Hits: 1



