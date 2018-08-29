Top of 3:

Twins third. Mauer singled to center. Forsythe struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Astros second. White singled to right. Gurriel safe at first on fielder's choice plus fielding error by shortstop J.Polanco, White to third. McCann singled to right, White scored, Gurriel to third. Gattis grounded into a double play, third baseman Sanó to second baseman Forsythe to first baseman Mauer, Gurriel scored, McCann out. Reddick flied out to center fielder Cave.

Runs: 2, Hits: 2





Top of 2:

Twins second. White in as first baseman. Gurriel in as second baseman. Cave struck out. Austin grounded out, second baseman Gurriel to first baseman White. Field grounded out, third baseman Bregman to first baseman White.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Astros first. Springer grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Mauer. Kemp grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Mauer. Bregman homered to left on a 2-1 count. Correa grounded out, third baseman Sanó to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1



