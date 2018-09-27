Bottom of 5:

Twins fifth. Graterol grounded out, third baseman Y.Sánchez to first baseman Davidson. Mauer flied out to center fielder Cordell. J.Polanco walked on a full count. J.Polanco stole second. Cave struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 5:

White Sox fifth. Vasquez pitching. Y.Sánchez struck out. Le.García struck out, catcher Graterol to first baseman Mauer. Palka struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. J.Polanco struck out. Cave homered to center on a full count. Grossman walked. Garver struck out. Kepler doubled to right, Grossman to third. Forsythe singled to center, Grossman scored, Kepler scored. Astudillo grounded into fielder's choice, shortstop Le.García to second baseman Moncada, Forsythe out.

Runs: 3, Hits: 3





Top of 4:

White Sox fourth. Davidson popped out to first baseman Mauer. Delmonico grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Mauer. Castillo was hit by a pitch. Moncada walked, Castillo to second. Cordell flied out to center fielder Cave.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Forsythe grounded out, pitcher Covey to first baseman Davidson. Astudillo singled to right. Graterol grounded out, shortstop Le.García to first baseman Davidson, Astudillo to second. Mauer grounded out, shortstop Le.García to first baseman Davidson.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 3:

White Sox third. Y.Sánchez grounded out, second baseman Forsythe to first baseman Mauer. Le.García struck out. Palka doubled to left. A.García flied out to center fielder Cave.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Grossman grounded out, second baseman Moncada to first baseman Davidson. Garver fouled out to first baseman Davidson. Kepler grounded out, second baseman Moncada to first baseman Davidson.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

White Sox second. Castillo struck out. Moncada struck out. Cordell flied out to left fielder Grossman.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Moncada to first baseman Davidson. J.Polanco flied out to left fielder Delmonico. Cave grounded out, first baseman Davidson unassisted.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0



