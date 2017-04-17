StarTribune
NHL Hockey
Preds top 'Hawks in OT, lead series 3-0
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Nashville Predators are at a point they've never been before in franchise history, and now they have a chance to keep their first-round series from going back to Chicago.

They can thank a 20-year-old playing the fourth postseason game of his career for putting them in that position.

Kevin Fiala scored on a backhander 16:44 into overtime , and the Predators rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to push the Blackhawks to the brink of elimination with a 3-2 victory early Tuesday morning in Game 3 of the first-round series.

