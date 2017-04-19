StarTribune
NHL Hockey
Home|Scoreboard| Playoffs| Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds
Refresh: 60 Sec | 120 Sec | Off
0
1st, 13:09 1 2 3 Tot
Minnesota 0 0
St. Louis 0 0
0
Blues lead 3-0
6:30 PM PT7:30 PM MT8:30 PM CT9:30 PM ET1:30 GMT9:30 6:30 PM MST8:30 PM EST5:30 UAE (+1)21:30 ETNaN:� BRT, April 19, 2017
Scottrade Center, St. Louis, Missouri  Attendance:


Stoppage - -
Min StL 

Scoring Summary
1st Period
No Goals Scored

Penalties
1st Period
No Penalties

Shots on Goal
Team 1 2 3 Tot
 Minnesota Wild 5 5
 St. Louis Blues 0 0

Goaltenders
TeamGoaltenderShots Saves
 Minnesota WildDevan Dubnyk 0 0
 St. Louis BluesJake Allen 5 5



Sports Data Powered by STATS © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

 

© 2017 StarTribune. All rights reserved.